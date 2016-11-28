3 Ways to Infuse Cocktail Flavors Into Party-Time Snack Mixes | FN Dish – Food Network Blog

Chips and dip, carrots and ranch, maybe a fruit platter — these are all fine party starters. They’re great ones, actually. But when it comes to holiday parties, sometimes we like to up the appetizer ante a bit, all while keeping it casual and easy, of course.Read more at: http://blog.foodnetwork.com/fn-dish/2016/11/3-ways-to-infuse-cocktail-flavors-into-party-time-snack-mixes/?oc=linkback